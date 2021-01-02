Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITPOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ITPOF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.