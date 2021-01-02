Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) PT at $107.14

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders sold 186,838 shares of company stock valued at $20,767,400 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,334,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 760,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

