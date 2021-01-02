10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.22.

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,111,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,347,646.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,488 shares of company stock worth $16,946,683.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,404,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $141.60. The stock had a trading volume of 652,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,929. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $166.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.09.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

