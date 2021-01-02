OST (OST) Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One OST token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OST has a total market cap of $11.35 million and $21.71 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OST

OST (OST) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars.

