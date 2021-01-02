CEEK VR One Day Volume Hits $374,747.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, RightBTC and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $374,747.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00036886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.61 or 0.01985196 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

