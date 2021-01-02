Hyperion Price Reaches $0.0590 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $25.46 million and $60,387.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 57.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00163042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00501731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270273 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018385 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

