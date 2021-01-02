Decentralized Machine Learning Hits Market Capitalization of $161,267.79 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $161,267.79 and $8,562.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00163042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00501731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00270273 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018385 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning was first traded on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

