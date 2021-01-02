Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Target Price at $67.55

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of PB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. 308,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 38,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

