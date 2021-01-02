sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market cap of $22.69 million and $31.44 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00116201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00162680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00500965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00268997 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018318 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003278 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

