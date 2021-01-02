Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.20). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. BidaskClub downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

NTNX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 98,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,171,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,318.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,633,710 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after acquiring an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,920,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,640,000 after acquiring an additional 71,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after acquiring an additional 164,696 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nutanix by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 116,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,318,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 188,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

