Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $32.57

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 224,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.