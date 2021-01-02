Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.05 Million

Analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post sales of $62.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.34 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $60.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $236.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $239.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $257.83 million, with estimates ranging from $250.40 million to $263.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $100,499.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Marth sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $119,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,516 shares of company stock valued at $607,569 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,604. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.