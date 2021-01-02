BitGuild PLAT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,378.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $17,180.09 and $8,378.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00116279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00162789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00501503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00269693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018374 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003273 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PLATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.