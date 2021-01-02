FLO Trading 28.1% Lower This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $10,679.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

