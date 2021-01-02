QASH (QASH) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. QASH has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $417,782.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00257891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.06 or 0.01963826 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

