CCUniverse Price Down 39% Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 44.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 39% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $3,266.69 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005047 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001546 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004571 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000166 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

