Analysts Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Price Target at $152.60

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,170 shares of company stock valued at $83,506,811 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NIKE by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $122,562,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.47. 2,949,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,845. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.