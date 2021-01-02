Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price at $91.93

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.93.
ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th.
ES traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,348. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93.
In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $60,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
