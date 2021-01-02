Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price at $91.93

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.93.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,348. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $60,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.