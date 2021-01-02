International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.20 ($2.90).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAG traded down GBX 7.55 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 159.80 ($2.09). 15,866,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,829,832. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

