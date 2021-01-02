Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DGEAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. Diageo has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.