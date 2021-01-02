$0.40 EPS Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.42. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.12 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.23. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The RMR Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 267,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

