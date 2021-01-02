xBTC Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $13,032.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00116201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00162680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00500965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00268997 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018318 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003278 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 3,196,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,876,475 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Token Trading

xBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

