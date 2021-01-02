Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.33 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00014565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002432 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000124 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,972,566 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

