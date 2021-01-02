Amon Reaches Market Cap of $4.09 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $29,743.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00256736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $643.82 or 0.01964510 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,320,960 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

