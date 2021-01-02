Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.74 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $780.99 or 0.02383051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017900 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,859,862 coins and its circulating supply is 302,461,778 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

