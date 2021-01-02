CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

CTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE CTK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 147,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,062. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.