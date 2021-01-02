Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,719. The stock has a market cap of $323.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.08. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $334,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.