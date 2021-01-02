Zacks: Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.40 Million

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $23.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $17.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $78.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.75 million, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $95.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

OIIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OIIM traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.18. 835,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 7.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 210,718 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

