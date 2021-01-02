Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Caspian has a market cap of $2.15 million and $19,874.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Caspian has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00036668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00256423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.53 or 0.01961201 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.