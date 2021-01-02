BitBall (BTB) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $1.27 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32,831.46 or 1.00056848 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00038261 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

