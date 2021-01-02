Bytecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $97,419.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $32.54 million and approximately $97,419.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00438721 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

