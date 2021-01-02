Zacks: Analysts Expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post sales of $33.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.12 million and the lowest is $32.70 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $124.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.67 million to $125.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.19 million, with estimates ranging from $126.14 million to $135.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBNC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,460. The firm has a market cap of $303.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.