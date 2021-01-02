Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 37.91 ($0.50).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of LON LLOY traded down GBX 0.37 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 36.44 ($0.48). The stock had a trading volume of 102,307,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,603,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.51. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.84 ($0.83). The firm has a market cap of £25.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44.

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 377,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders purchased a total of 879,217 shares of company stock worth $28,020,797 over the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

