Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT at $10.92

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 9,276,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,270,421. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 2.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.