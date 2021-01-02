Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Up 20.8% This Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00257530 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00024572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.16 or 0.01956639 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

