PayBX Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00257530 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00024572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.16 or 0.01956639 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.