Centric Cash Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $145,770.77 and approximately $252,731.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001116 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 769,669,896 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.