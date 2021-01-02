Ardor 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.44 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.57 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00231576 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

