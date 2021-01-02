Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Achieves Market Cap of $219.50 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $219.50 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00116086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00036964 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00162519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00499979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007030 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,760,906,792 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

