Venus Market Cap Tops $27.62 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Venus has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $27.62 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $3.65 or 0.00011172 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,648.49 or 0.99900453 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00038261 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

