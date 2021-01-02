Lightstreams (PHT) Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $3,171.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00259468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.55 or 0.01930859 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,240 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

