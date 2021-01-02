Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.17 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Lisk has a market cap of $147.90 million and $5.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016654 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006857 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,836,705 coins and its circulating supply is 126,827,416 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

