Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $703.90 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $676.72 million and approximately $703.90 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00017820 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $776.88 or 0.02379477 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

