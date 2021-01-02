MedicCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $42,073.87 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $42,073.87 and approximately $308.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Graviex and Cryptohub. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 100% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002425 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

