ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0144 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, ESBC has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $362,356.73 and $169,086.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026247 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 119.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 25,481,245 coins and its circulating supply is 25,212,384 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro . ESBC’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.