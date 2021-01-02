Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHYDY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
