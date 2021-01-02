Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHYDY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

