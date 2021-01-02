Brokerages Set Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3) Target Price at €321.89

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €321.89 ($378.69).

SRT3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €373.00 ($438.82) price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €322.00 ($378.82) target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €353.00 ($415.29) target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of FRA:SRT3 traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €343.60 ($404.24). 28,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €358.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €345.21. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($146.71).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

