Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $78.74. 382,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,027. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

