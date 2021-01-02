Analysts Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $24.33

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,024. The company has a market capitalization of $656.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

