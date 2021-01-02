Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives €47.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.34 ($55.69).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHIA. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

